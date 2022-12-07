Who's Playing

New Mexico St. @ Santa Clara

Current Records: New Mexico St. 4-2; Santa Clara 7-2

What to Know

The Santa Clara Broncos will stay at home another game and welcome the New Mexico St. Aggies at 10 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at Leavey Center. Santa Clara is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Broncos beat the Sacramento State Hornets 72-65 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for New Mexico St. at home against the Simon Fraser Clan on Monday as the squad secured a 77-35 victory.

Santa Clara is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The wins brought Santa Clara up to 7-2 and New Mexico St. to 4-2. The Broncos are 4-2 after wins this year, the Aggies 1-2.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California

Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Broncos are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.