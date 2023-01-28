Who's Playing

Pacific @ Santa Clara

Current Records: Pacific 10-12; Santa Clara 16-6

What to Know

The Pacific Tigers haven't won a matchup against the Santa Clara Broncos since Jan. 14 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Pacific and Santa Clara will face off in a West Coast battle at 5 p.m. ET at Leavey Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Tigers came up short against the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Saturday, falling 99-90. Pacific got double-digit scores from five players: guard Jordan Ivy-Curry (17), guard Nick Blake (16), guard Keylan Boone (15), guard Luke Avdalovic (13), and guard Judson Martindale (12).

Meanwhile, the contest between Santa Clara and the Saint Mary's Gaels on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Santa Clara falling 77-58 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Carlos Stewart (17 points) was the top scorer for the Broncos.

The losses put Pacific at 10-12 and Santa Clara at 16-6. Pacific is 5-6 after losses this year, Santa Clara 5-0.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California

Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Santa Clara have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Pacific.