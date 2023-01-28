Who's Playing
Pacific @ Santa Clara
Current Records: Pacific 10-12; Santa Clara 16-6
What to Know
The Pacific Tigers haven't won a matchup against the Santa Clara Broncos since Jan. 14 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Pacific and Santa Clara will face off in a West Coast battle at 5 p.m. ET at Leavey Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
The Tigers came up short against the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Saturday, falling 99-90. Pacific got double-digit scores from five players: guard Jordan Ivy-Curry (17), guard Nick Blake (16), guard Keylan Boone (15), guard Luke Avdalovic (13), and guard Judson Martindale (12).
Meanwhile, the contest between Santa Clara and the Saint Mary's Gaels on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Santa Clara falling 77-58 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Carlos Stewart (17 points) was the top scorer for the Broncos.
The losses put Pacific at 10-12 and Santa Clara at 16-6. Pacific is 5-6 after losses this year, Santa Clara 5-0.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Santa Clara have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Pacific.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Santa Clara 92 vs. Pacific 81
- Jan 31, 2022 - Santa Clara 81 vs. Pacific 59
- Jan 12, 2022 - Santa Clara 84 vs. Pacific 70
- Mar 05, 2021 - Santa Clara 81 vs. Pacific 76
- Jan 14, 2021 - Pacific 79 vs. Santa Clara 58
- Feb 22, 2020 - Pacific 87 vs. Santa Clara 74
- Jan 18, 2020 - Santa Clara 84 vs. Pacific 80
- Feb 16, 2019 - Santa Clara 64 vs. Pacific 59
- Jan 19, 2019 - Santa Clara 69 vs. Pacific 57
- Feb 17, 2018 - Santa Clara 72 vs. Pacific 68
- Feb 01, 2018 - Pacific 63 vs. Santa Clara 45
- Feb 23, 2017 - Santa Clara 69 vs. Pacific 68
- Feb 11, 2017 - Santa Clara 64 vs. Pacific 47
- Feb 27, 2016 - Santa Clara 69 vs. Pacific 65
- Dec 21, 2015 - Pacific 73 vs. Santa Clara 72