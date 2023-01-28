Who's Playing
Pacific @ Santa Clara
Current Records: Pacific 10-12; Santa Clara 16-6
What to Know
The Pacific Tigers haven't won a game against the Santa Clara Broncos since Jan. 14 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Pacific and Santa Clara will face off in a West Coast battle at 5 p.m. ET at Leavey Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Tigers came up short against the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Saturday, falling 99-90. Pacific got double-digit scores from five players: guard Jordan Ivy-Curry (17), guard Nick Blake (16), guard Keylan Boone (15), guard Luke Avdalovic (13), and guard Judson Martindale (12).
Meanwhile, Santa Clara received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 77-58 to the Saint Mary's Gaels. The top scorer for Santa Clara was guard Carlos Stewart (17 points).
Pacific is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 8-4 against the spread when expected to lose.
The losses put the Tigers at 10-12 and the Broncos at 16-6. Pacific is 5-6 after losses this year, Santa Clara 5-0.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Broncos are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 12-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Santa Clara have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Pacific.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Santa Clara 92 vs. Pacific 81
- Jan 31, 2022 - Santa Clara 81 vs. Pacific 59
- Jan 12, 2022 - Santa Clara 84 vs. Pacific 70
- Mar 05, 2021 - Santa Clara 81 vs. Pacific 76
- Jan 14, 2021 - Pacific 79 vs. Santa Clara 58
- Feb 22, 2020 - Pacific 87 vs. Santa Clara 74
- Jan 18, 2020 - Santa Clara 84 vs. Pacific 80
- Feb 16, 2019 - Santa Clara 64 vs. Pacific 59
- Jan 19, 2019 - Santa Clara 69 vs. Pacific 57
- Feb 17, 2018 - Santa Clara 72 vs. Pacific 68
- Feb 01, 2018 - Pacific 63 vs. Santa Clara 45
- Feb 23, 2017 - Santa Clara 69 vs. Pacific 68
- Feb 11, 2017 - Santa Clara 64 vs. Pacific 47
- Feb 27, 2016 - Santa Clara 69 vs. Pacific 65
- Dec 21, 2015 - Pacific 73 vs. Santa Clara 72