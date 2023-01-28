Who's Playing

Pacific @ Santa Clara

Current Records: Pacific 10-12; Santa Clara 16-6

What to Know

The Pacific Tigers haven't won a game against the Santa Clara Broncos since Jan. 14 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Pacific and Santa Clara will face off in a West Coast battle at 5 p.m. ET at Leavey Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Tigers came up short against the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Saturday, falling 99-90. Pacific got double-digit scores from five players: guard Jordan Ivy-Curry (17), guard Nick Blake (16), guard Keylan Boone (15), guard Luke Avdalovic (13), and guard Judson Martindale (12).

Meanwhile, Santa Clara received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 77-58 to the Saint Mary's Gaels. The top scorer for Santa Clara was guard Carlos Stewart (17 points).

Pacific is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 8-4 against the spread when expected to lose.

The losses put the Tigers at 10-12 and the Broncos at 16-6. Pacific is 5-6 after losses this year, Santa Clara 5-0.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California

Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Broncos are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Santa Clara have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Pacific.