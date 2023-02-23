Who's Playing

Pepperdine @ Santa Clara

Current Records: Pepperdine 9-19; Santa Clara 21-8

What to Know

The Pepperdine Waves and the Santa Clara Broncos are set to square off in a West Coast matchup at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 23 at Leavey Center. Santa Clara will be strutting in after a victory while the Waves will be stumbling in from a loss.

Pepperdine came up short against the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Saturday, falling 97-88. Despite the defeat, Pepperdine got a solid performance out of forward Jevon Porter, who had 20 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile, Santa Clara didn't have too much trouble with the Portland Pilots on the road on Saturday as they won 103-84. Santa Clara got double-digit scores from five players: forward Keshawn Justice (22), guard Carlos Stewart (17), guard Brandin Podziemski (16), forward Parker Braun (15), and center Christoph Tilly (13).

The Waves have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11-point spread they are up against. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Pepperdine's loss took them down to 9-19 while Santa Clara's win pulled them up to 21-8. In Santa Clara's win, Brandin Podziemski dropped a double-double on 16 points and 15 rebounds in addition to five dimes and Keshawn Justice shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points and five rebounds. We'll see if Pepperdine have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California

Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Broncos are a big 11-point favorite against the Waves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Santa Clara have won ten out of their last 16 games against Pepperdine.