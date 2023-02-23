Who's Playing
Pepperdine @ Santa Clara
Current Records: Pepperdine 9-19; Santa Clara 21-8
What to Know
The Pepperdine Waves and the Santa Clara Broncos are set to square off in a West Coast matchup at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 23 at Leavey Center. Santa Clara will be strutting in after a victory while the Waves will be stumbling in from a loss.
Pepperdine came up short against the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Saturday, falling 97-88. Despite the defeat, Pepperdine got a solid performance out of forward Jevon Porter, who had 20 points along with six boards.
Meanwhile, Santa Clara didn't have too much trouble with the Portland Pilots on the road on Saturday as they won 103-84. Santa Clara got double-digit scores from five players: forward Keshawn Justice (22), guard Carlos Stewart (17), guard Brandin Podziemski (16), forward Parker Braun (15), and center Christoph Tilly (13).
The Waves have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11-point spread they are up against. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Pepperdine's loss took them down to 9-19 while Santa Clara's win pulled them up to 21-8. In Santa Clara's win, Brandin Podziemski dropped a double-double on 16 points and 15 rebounds in addition to five dimes and Keshawn Justice shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points and five rebounds. We'll see if Pepperdine have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Broncos are a big 11-point favorite against the Waves, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Santa Clara have won ten out of their last 16 games against Pepperdine.
- Jan 05, 2023 - Santa Clara 89 vs. Pepperdine 79
- Feb 24, 2022 - Santa Clara 89 vs. Pepperdine 73
- Mar 06, 2021 - Pepperdine 78 vs. Santa Clara 70
- Feb 20, 2021 - Santa Clara 86 vs. Pepperdine 82
- Mar 06, 2020 - Pepperdine 84 vs. Santa Clara 73
- Feb 06, 2020 - Pepperdine 91 vs. Santa Clara 77
- Jan 23, 2020 - Pepperdine 90 vs. Santa Clara 86
- Feb 07, 2019 - Santa Clara 79 vs. Pepperdine 71
- Jan 10, 2019 - Santa Clara 67 vs. Pepperdine 64
- Mar 02, 2018 - Pepperdine 85 vs. Santa Clara 69
- Jan 27, 2018 - Santa Clara 73 vs. Pepperdine 59
- Dec 28, 2017 - Santa Clara 72 vs. Pepperdine 65
- Feb 16, 2017 - Santa Clara 106 vs. Pepperdine 55
- Jan 14, 2017 - Santa Clara 75 vs. Pepperdine 61
- Feb 20, 2016 - Pepperdine 88 vs. Santa Clara 76
- Jan 14, 2016 - Santa Clara 62 vs. Pepperdine 60