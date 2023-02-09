Who's Playing
San Diego @ Santa Clara
Current Records: San Diego 11-14; Santa Clara 17-8
What to Know
The San Diego Toreros have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Toreros and the Santa Clara Broncos will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at Leavey Center. San Diego lost both of their matches to Santa Clara last season on scores of 74-78 and 66-79, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
The Loyola Marymount Lions typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday San Diego proved too difficult a challenge. San Diego walked away with an 87-79 victory. Their guard Marcellus Earlington did his thing and had 30 points in addition to six rebounds.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Santa Clara and the San Francisco Dons this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as the Broncos wrapped it up with an 83-70 win on the road. It was another big night for Santa Clara's guard Brandin Podziemski, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten boards along with five steals.
The Toreros are now 11-14 while Santa Clara sits at 17-8. San Diego is 2-8 after wins this season, Santa Clara 10-6.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Santa Clara have won ten out of their last 14 games against San Diego.
