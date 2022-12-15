Who's Playing

UC Irvine @ Santa Clara

Current Records: UC Irvine 7-3; Santa Clara 9-3

What to Know

The Santa Clara Broncos are 0-4 against the UC Irvine Anteaters since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. Santa Clara will play host again and welcome UC Irvine to Leavey Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. The Broncos are out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.

On Tuesday, Santa Clara narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Portland State Vikings 78-75. Santa Clara can attribute much of their success to guard Brandin Podziemski, who posted a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds along with five steals, and guard Carlos Stewart, who had 24 points.

Meanwhile, UC Irvine didn't have too much trouble with the South Dakota Coyotes on the road on Saturday as they won 83-71.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Santa Clara is expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past five games.

Their wins bumped the Broncos to 9-3 and the Anteaters to 7-3. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California

Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.50

Odds

The Broncos are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Anteaters, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

UC Irvine have won all of the games they've played against Santa Clara in the last eight years.