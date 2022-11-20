Who's Playing

UCF @ Santa Clara

Current Records: UCF 3-1; Santa Clara 3-1

What to Know

The UCF Knights will take on the Santa Clara Broncos at 7 p.m. ET Sunday at Baha Mar Convention Center.

UCF sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 60-56 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys this past Friday. The Knights' forward Taylor Hendricks looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Santa Clara beat the DePaul Blue Demons 69-61 this past Friday. Among those leading the charge for Santa Clara was guard Brandin Podziemski, who posted a double-double on 21 points and 12 boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, UCF is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when UCF and the Broncos clash.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center -- Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center -- Nassau, Bahamas TV: CBS Sports Network

Odds

The Knights are a 3-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knights as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.