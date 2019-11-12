How to watch Santa Clara vs. Washington State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Santa Clara vs. Washington State basketball game
Who's Playing
Santa Clara (home) vs. Washington State (away)
Current Records: Santa Clara 2-0; Washington State 1-0
Last Season Records: Santa Clara 16-15; Washington State 11-21
What to Know
The Santa Clara Broncos have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Washington State Cougars at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Leavey Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 27 turnovers, Santa Clara took down the Cal Poly Mustangs 77-63 last week. Four players on Santa Clara scored in the double digits: F DJ Mitchell(18), G Tahj Eaddy (15), F Guglielmo Caruso (15), and F Josip Vrankic (14).
Meanwhile, Washington State gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They steamrolled the Seattle Redhawks 85-54. The oddsmakers were on Washington State's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.
Their wins bumped the Broncos to 2-0 and the Cougars to 1-0. A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Santa Clara comes into the game boasting the 28th most points per game in the league at 87. Washington State displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank 33rd in the league when it comes to points per game, with 85 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Broncos are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cougars.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 136
Series History
Santa Clara and Washington State both have one win in their last two games.
- Dec 29, 2018 - Santa Clara 79 vs. Washington State 71
- Dec 17, 2016 - Washington State 69 vs. Santa Clara 68
