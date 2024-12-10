Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between SC State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Charleston Southern 42-28.

SC State entered the matchup with three straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will Charleston Southern hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ SC State Bulldogs

Current Records: Charleston Southern 3-8, SC State 4-6

How To Watch

What to Know

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers are taking a road trip to face off against the SC State Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center. The Buccaneers are expected to lose this one by 1.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Friday, Charleston Southern was just a bucket shy of victory and fell 73-72 to Davidson.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from RJ Johnson, who posted 17 points along with two steals. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (46.2%). Taje' Kelly was another key player, dropping a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, SC State entered their match against Samford on Thursday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. SC State fell 88-81 to Samford. SC State just can't catch a break and has now endured three losses in a row.

Charleston Southern has traveled a rocky road recently having lost six of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-8 record this season. As for SC State, their defeat ended a six-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 4-6.

While the two teams both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. As for their next game, SC State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 2-0 against the spread when playing at home.

Charleston Southern skirted past SC State 66-64 in their previous meeting back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Charleston Southern since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

SC State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Charleston Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

SC State and Charleston Southern both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.