Who's Playing

Chicago State Cougars @ SC State Bulldogs

Current Records: Chicago State 11-16, SC State 8-15

How To Watch

What to Know

SC State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Chicago State Cougars at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Chicago State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on SC State, who comes in off a win.

Last Monday, the Bulldogs beat the Eagles 77-65.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Chicago State's good fortune finally ran out last Wednesday. They fell 65-60 to the Dukes. The game was a 28-28 toss-up at halftime, but Chicago State couldn't quite close it out.

Despite their loss, Chicago State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jahsean Corbett, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Corbett continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Cameron Jernigan, who scored nine points along with eight rebounds and three blocks.

The Bulldogs have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a massive bump to their 8-15 record this season. As for the Cougars, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-16.

Odds

Chicago State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against SC State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

