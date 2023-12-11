Who's Playing

Jacksonville Dolphins @ SC State Bulldogs

Current Records: Jacksonville 6-3, SC State 2-8

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

SC State and Jacksonville are an even 3-3 against one another since December of 2015, but not for long. The SC State Bulldogs will be playing at home against the Jacksonville Dolphins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center. SC State has now lost seven straight, and the team is hunting for their first win since November 13.

The point spread may have favored SC State on Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 80-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wildcats. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for SC State in their matchups with Bethune-Cook.: they've now lost six in a row.

Even though they lost, SC State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 23 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Bethune-Cook. only pulled down 12.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Wednesday. They were completely outmatched by the Knights on the road and fell 94-52.

The Buccaneers' victory bumped their season record to 3-5 while the Bulldogs' loss dropped theirs to 2-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SC State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Jacksonville struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

SC State couldn't quite finish off Jacksonville in their previous matchup back in December of 2020 and fell 60-58. Can SC State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

SC State and Jacksonville both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.