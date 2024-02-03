Who's Playing

Morgan State Bears @ SC State Bulldogs

Current Records: Morgan State 6-15, SC State 7-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting MEAC matchup on schedule as the Morgan State Bears and the SC State Bulldogs are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 3rd at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center.

On Monday, the Bears couldn't handle the Spartans and fell 83-73.

Meanwhile, SC State entered their tilt with Md.-E. Shore with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Bulldogs came out on top against the Hawks by a score of 63-53 on Monday.

The Bears have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost seven of their last nine contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-15 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their victory bumped their record up to 7-14.

Morgan State came up short against SC State in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 74-62. Can Morgan State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Morgan State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against SC State.