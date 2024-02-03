Who's Playing

Morgan State Bears @ SC State Bulldogs

Current Records: Morgan State 6-15, SC State 7-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MEAC matchup on schedule as the Morgan State Bears and the SC State Bulldogs are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 3rd at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center.

On Monday, the Bears couldn't handle the Spartans and fell 83-73.

Meanwhile, SC State entered their tilt with Md.-E. Shore with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Bulldogs came out on top against the Hawks by a score of 63-53 on Monday.

The Bears have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost seven of their last nine contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-15 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their victory bumped their record up to 7-14.

Morgan State came up short against SC State in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 74-62. Can Morgan State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Morgan State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against SC State.

  • Feb 13, 2023 - SC State 74 vs. Morgan State 62
  • Jan 09, 2023 - Morgan State 90 vs. SC State 85
  • Mar 10, 2022 - Morgan State 80 vs. SC State 77
  • Feb 14, 2022 - Morgan State 76 vs. SC State 66
  • Jan 10, 2022 - Morgan State 88 vs. SC State 81
  • Feb 17, 2020 - Morgan State 78 vs. SC State 72
  • Jan 06, 2020 - Morgan State 77 vs. SC State 63
  • Feb 09, 2019 - SC State 85 vs. Morgan State 81
  • Jan 12, 2019 - SC State 72 vs. Morgan State 68
  • Mar 06, 2018 - Morgan State 83 vs. SC State 80