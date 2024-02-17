Who's Playing
Gardner-Webb Bulldogs @ SC Upstate Spartans
Current Records: Gardner-Webb 12-14, SC Upstate 9-16
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina
- Ticket Cost: $49.00
What to Know
Gardner-Webb and the Spartans are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big South battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at G.B. Hodge Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.
Last Wednesday, the Bulldogs beat the Buccaneers 85-77.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but SC Upstate ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They walked away with an 86-81 win over the Panthers.
The Bulldogs are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 12-14 record this season. As for the Spartans, their win bumped their record up to 9-16.
Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Gardner-Webb have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. It's a different story for SC Upstate, though, as they've been averaging only 31.8 rebounds per game. Given Gardner-Webb's sizable advantage in that area, the Spartans will need to find a way to close that gap.
The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, Gardner-Webb is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be SC Upstate's tenth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 6-3 against the spread).
Odds
Gardner-Webb is a slight 2.5-point favorite against SC Upstate, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 144.5 points.
Series History
SC Upstate and Gardner-Webb both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 27, 2024 - Gardner-Webb 75 vs. SC Upstate 70
- Mar 03, 2023 - SC Upstate 77 vs. Gardner-Webb 76
- Feb 25, 2023 - SC Upstate 75 vs. Gardner-Webb 69
- Jan 25, 2023 - Gardner-Webb 78 vs. SC Upstate 66
- Feb 26, 2022 - SC Upstate 72 vs. Gardner-Webb 70
- Jan 19, 2022 - SC Upstate 74 vs. Gardner-Webb 61
- Feb 22, 2021 - Gardner-Webb 69 vs. SC Upstate 58
- Feb 08, 2021 - SC Upstate 77 vs. Gardner-Webb 69
- Feb 08, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 88 vs. SC Upstate 57
- Jan 18, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 83 vs. SC Upstate 67