Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb Bulldogs @ SC Upstate Spartans

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 12-14, SC Upstate 9-16

How To Watch

What to Know

Gardner-Webb and the Spartans are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big South battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at G.B. Hodge Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Wednesday, the Bulldogs beat the Buccaneers 85-77.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but SC Upstate ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They walked away with an 86-81 win over the Panthers.

The Bulldogs are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 12-14 record this season. As for the Spartans, their win bumped their record up to 9-16.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Gardner-Webb have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. It's a different story for SC Upstate, though, as they've been averaging only 31.8 rebounds per game. Given Gardner-Webb's sizable advantage in that area, the Spartans will need to find a way to close that gap.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, Gardner-Webb is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be SC Upstate's tenth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 6-3 against the spread).

Odds

Gardner-Webb is a slight 2.5-point favorite against SC Upstate, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

SC Upstate and Gardner-Webb both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.