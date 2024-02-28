Who's Playing

Presbyterian Blue Hose @ SC Upstate Spartans

Current Records: Presbyterian 13-16, SC Upstate 9-19

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the Presbyterian Blue Hose and the SC Upstate Spartans are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 28th at G.B. Hodge Center. Presbyterian will be strutting in after a win while the Spartans will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Wednesday, everything went the Blue Hose's way against the Eagles as the Blue Hose made off with a 78-55 win.

Meanwhile, SC Upstate's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They took a 83-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Eagles.

The Blue Hose's victory ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 13-16. As for the Spartans, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-19 record this season.

Presbyterian was able to grind out a solid victory over the Spartans in their previous meeting back in January, winning 80-73. The rematch might be a little tougher for Presbyterian since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

SC Upstate has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Presbyterian.

  • Jan 31, 2024 - Presbyterian 80 vs. SC Upstate 73
  • Feb 22, 2023 - SC Upstate 59 vs. Presbyterian 57
  • Jan 18, 2023 - SC Upstate 61 vs. Presbyterian 60
  • Feb 16, 2022 - SC Upstate 60 vs. Presbyterian 55
  • Jan 08, 2022 - SC Upstate 82 vs. Presbyterian 72
  • Feb 18, 2021 - SC Upstate 65 vs. Presbyterian 51
  • Feb 15, 2021 - Presbyterian 75 vs. SC Upstate 65
  • Jan 30, 2020 - SC Upstate 77 vs. Presbyterian 74
  • Jan 21, 2019 - Presbyterian 68 vs. SC Upstate 59
  • Jan 05, 2019 - Presbyterian 64 vs. SC Upstate 61