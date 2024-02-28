Who's Playing
Presbyterian Blue Hose @ SC Upstate Spartans
Current Records: Presbyterian 13-16, SC Upstate 9-19
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the Presbyterian Blue Hose and the SC Upstate Spartans are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 28th at G.B. Hodge Center. Presbyterian will be strutting in after a win while the Spartans will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Last Wednesday, everything went the Blue Hose's way against the Eagles as the Blue Hose made off with a 78-55 win.
Meanwhile, SC Upstate's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They took a 83-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Eagles.
The Blue Hose's victory ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 13-16. As for the Spartans, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-19 record this season.
Presbyterian was able to grind out a solid victory over the Spartans in their previous meeting back in January, winning 80-73. The rematch might be a little tougher for Presbyterian since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
SC Upstate has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Presbyterian.
- Jan 31, 2024 - Presbyterian 80 vs. SC Upstate 73
- Feb 22, 2023 - SC Upstate 59 vs. Presbyterian 57
- Jan 18, 2023 - SC Upstate 61 vs. Presbyterian 60
- Feb 16, 2022 - SC Upstate 60 vs. Presbyterian 55
- Jan 08, 2022 - SC Upstate 82 vs. Presbyterian 72
- Feb 18, 2021 - SC Upstate 65 vs. Presbyterian 51
- Feb 15, 2021 - Presbyterian 75 vs. SC Upstate 65
- Jan 30, 2020 - SC Upstate 77 vs. Presbyterian 74
- Jan 21, 2019 - Presbyterian 68 vs. SC Upstate 59
- Jan 05, 2019 - Presbyterian 64 vs. SC Upstate 61