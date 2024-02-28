Who's Playing

Presbyterian Blue Hose @ SC Upstate Spartans

Current Records: Presbyterian 13-16, SC Upstate 9-19

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the Presbyterian Blue Hose and the SC Upstate Spartans are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 28th at G.B. Hodge Center. Presbyterian will be strutting in after a win while the Spartans will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Wednesday, everything went the Blue Hose's way against the Eagles as the Blue Hose made off with a 78-55 win.

Meanwhile, SC Upstate's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They took a 83-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Eagles.

The Blue Hose's victory ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 13-16. As for the Spartans, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-19 record this season.

Presbyterian was able to grind out a solid victory over the Spartans in their previous meeting back in January, winning 80-73. The rematch might be a little tougher for Presbyterian since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

SC Upstate has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Presbyterian.