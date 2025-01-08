Who's Playing

Presbyterian Blue Hose @ SC Upstate Spartans

Current Records: Presbyterian 8-9, SC Upstate 4-12

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the Presbyterian Blue Hose and the SC Upstate Spartans are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at G.B. Hodge Center. The Blue Hose are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Presbyterian is likely headed into the matchup with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against Gardner-Webb on Saturday. Presbyterian fell just short of Gardner-Webb by a score of 63-61.

Meanwhile, SC Upstate's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight loss. Their painful 95-76 defeat to Winthrop might stick with them for a while. The contest was up for grabs at halftime, but sadly the Spartans were thoroughly outmatched 54-37 in the second half.

Presbyterian now has a losing record at 8-9. As for SC Upstate, their loss dropped their record down to 4-12.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's game: Presbyterian has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.2% of their threes per game. It's a different story for SC Upstate, though, as they've only made 29.5% of their threes this season. Given Presbyterian's sizable advantage in that area, SC Upstate will need to find a way to close that gap.

Presbyterian couldn't quite finish off SC Upstate in their previous matchup back in February of 2024 and fell 74-72. Can Presbyterian avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

SC Upstate has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Presbyterian.

  • Feb 28, 2024 - SC Upstate 74 vs. Presbyterian 72
  • Jan 31, 2024 - Presbyterian 80 vs. SC Upstate 73
  • Feb 22, 2023 - SC Upstate 59 vs. Presbyterian 57
  • Jan 18, 2023 - SC Upstate 61 vs. Presbyterian 60
  • Feb 16, 2022 - SC Upstate 60 vs. Presbyterian 55
  • Jan 08, 2022 - SC Upstate 82 vs. Presbyterian 72
  • Feb 18, 2021 - SC Upstate 65 vs. Presbyterian 51
  • Feb 15, 2021 - Presbyterian 75 vs. SC Upstate 65
  • Jan 30, 2020 - SC Upstate 77 vs. Presbyterian 74
  • Jan 21, 2019 - Presbyterian 68 vs. SC Upstate 59