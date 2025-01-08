Who's Playing

Presbyterian Blue Hose @ SC Upstate Spartans

Current Records: Presbyterian 8-9, SC Upstate 4-12

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the Presbyterian Blue Hose and the SC Upstate Spartans are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at G.B. Hodge Center. The Blue Hose are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Presbyterian is likely headed into the matchup with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against Gardner-Webb on Saturday. Presbyterian fell just short of Gardner-Webb by a score of 63-61.

Meanwhile, SC Upstate's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight loss. Their painful 95-76 defeat to Winthrop might stick with them for a while. The contest was up for grabs at halftime, but sadly the Spartans were thoroughly outmatched 54-37 in the second half.

Presbyterian now has a losing record at 8-9. As for SC Upstate, their loss dropped their record down to 4-12.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's game: Presbyterian has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.2% of their threes per game. It's a different story for SC Upstate, though, as they've only made 29.5% of their threes this season. Given Presbyterian's sizable advantage in that area, SC Upstate will need to find a way to close that gap.

Presbyterian couldn't quite finish off SC Upstate in their previous matchup back in February of 2024 and fell 74-72. Can Presbyterian avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

SC Upstate has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Presbyterian.