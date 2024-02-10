Who's Playing

UNC-Ash. Bulldogs @ SC Upstate Spartans

Current Records: UNC-Ash. 16-9, SC Upstate 8-15

UNC-Ash. has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the SC Upstate Spartans will face off in a Big South battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at G.B. Hodge Center. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Last Wednesday, the Bulldogs beat the Panthers 86-81.

Longwood typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday SC Upstate proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 69-64 victory over the Lancers. The victory made it back-to-back wins for SC Upstate.

The Bulldogs pushed their record up to 16-9 with that victory, which was their tenth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 89.5 points per game. As for the Spartans, their victory ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-15.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, UNC-Ash. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This contest will be SC Upstate's eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-2 against the spread).

Everything came up roses for UNC-Ash. against the Spartans in their previous meeting back in January as the squad secured a 95-67 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for UNC-Ash. since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

UNC-Ash. is a 4.5-point favorite against SC Upstate, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

UNC-Ash. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against SC Upstate.