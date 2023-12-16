Who's Playing

Western Carolina Catamounts @ SC Upstate Spartans

Current Records: Western Carolina 7-2, SC Upstate 4-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Western Carolina Catamounts will head out on the road to face off against the SC Upstate Spartans at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at G.B. Hodge Center. SC Upstate took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Western Carolina, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.7% better than the opposition, a fact Western Carolina proved on Saturday. They strolled past the Bulldogs with points to spare, taking the game 78-63. The victory was just what Western Carolina needed coming off of a 97-71 loss in their prior matchup.

Meanwhile, the matchup between SC Upstate and Kennesaw State on Saturday hardly resembled the 65-56 effort from their previous meeting. The Spartans fell 84-77 to the Owls. SC Upstate has struggled against Kennesaw State recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

Even though they lost, SC Upstate were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Catamounts' win was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 7-2. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.4 points per game. As for the Spartans, their defeat ended a six-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 4-6.

Western Carolina ended up a good deal behind SC Upstate when the teams last played back in December of 2022, losing 79-64. Can Western Carolina avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

SC Upstate and Western Carolina both have 1 win in their last 2 games.