Who's Playing

Western Carolina Catamounts @ SC Upstate Spartans

Current Records: Western Carolina 7-2, SC Upstate 4-6

How To Watch

What to Know

The Western Carolina Catamounts will head out on the road to face off against the SC Upstate Spartans at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at G.B. Hodge Center. SC Upstate does have the home-court advantage, but Western Carolina is expected to win by 4.5 points.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.7% better than the opposition, a fact Western Carolina proved on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 78-63 victory over the Bulldogs. The win was just what Western Carolina needed coming off of a 97-71 defeat in their prior contest.

Meanwhile, the matchup between SC Upstate and Kennesaw State on Saturday hardly resembled the 65-56 effort from their previous meeting. The Spartans took a 84-77 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Owls. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for SC Upstate in their matchups with Kennesaw State: they've now lost six in a row.

Even though they lost, SC Upstate were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Catamounts pushed their record up to 7-2 with that victory, which was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.4 points per game. As for the Spartans, their defeat ended a six-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 4-6.

Western Carolina lost to SC Upstate on the road by a decisive 79-64 margin in their previous matchup back in December of 2022. Can Western Carolina avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Western Carolina is a 4.5-point favorite against SC Upstate, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Series History

SC Upstate and Western Carolina both have 1 win in their last 2 games.