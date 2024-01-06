Who's Playing

Winthrop Eagles @ SC Upstate Spartans

Current Records: Winthrop 10-6, SC Upstate 5-9

Winthrop has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Winthrop Eagles and the SC Upstate Spartans will face off in a Big South battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at G.B. Hodge Center. Winthrop might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 19 turnovers on Wednesday.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Winthrop ultimately got the result they hoped for. They rang in the new year with a 68-60 win over the Lancers.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 19.6% worse than the opposition, a fact SC Upstate found out the hard way on Wednesday. They were completely outmatched by the Bulldogs on the road and fell 95-67.

The Eagles pushed their record up to 10-6 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 89.8 points per game. As for the Spartans, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-9 record this season.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Winthrop have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. It's a different story for SC Upstate, though, as they've been averaging only 32.9 rebounds per game. Given Winthrop's sizeable advantage in that area, SC Upstate will need to find a way to close that gap.

Winthrop came up short against SC Upstate in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 79-70. Can Winthrop avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Winthrop is a 4.5-point favorite against SC Upstate, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

Series History

Winthrop has won 8 out of their last 10 games against SC Upstate.