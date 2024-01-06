Who's Playing

Winthrop Eagles @ SC Upstate Spartans

Current Records: Winthrop 10-6, SC Upstate 5-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Winthrop has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. The Winthrop Eagles and the SC Upstate Spartans will face off in a Big South battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at G.B. Hodge Center. SC Upstate took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Winthrop, who comes in off a win.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Winthrop ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They rang in the new year with a 68-60 win over the Lancers.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 19.6% worse than the opposition, a fact SC Upstate found out the hard way on Wednesday. There's no need to mince words: the Spartans lost to the Bulldogs, and the Spartans lost bad. The score wound up at 95-67.

The Eagles pushed their record up to 10-6 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 89.8 points per game. As for the Spartans, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-9 record this season.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Winthrop have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. It's a different story for SC Upstate, though, as they've been averaging only 32.9 rebounds per game. Given Winthrop's sizeable advantage in that area, SC Upstate will need to find a way to close that gap.

Winthrop came up short against SC Upstate when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 79-70. Can Winthrop avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Winthrop has won 8 out of their last 10 games against SC Upstate.