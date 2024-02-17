Who's Playing

Houston Chr. Huskies @ SE Louisiana Lions

Current Records: Houston Chr. 6-17, SE Louisiana 12-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Pride Roofing University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana

Pride Roofing University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

SE Louisiana is 8-2 against the Huskies since January of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Southland battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Pride Roofing University Center. The timing is sure in SE Louisiana's favor as the squad sits on three straight wins at home while the Huskies have not had much luck on the away from home, with four straight road losses.

The matchup between SE Louisiana and the Lions on Monday hardly resembled the 68-52 effort from their previous meeting. The Lions skirted past the Lions 79-77. Having forecasted a close victory for SE Louisiana, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 86 points the game before, Houston Chr. faltered in their match on Monday. They were dealt a punishing 105-54 loss at the hands of the Cowboys. Houston Chr. was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 58-27.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Houston Chr. struggled to work together and finished the game with only three assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Lions are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 12-13 record this season. As for the Huskies, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-17 record this season.

Everything went SE Louisiana's way against the Huskies in their previous matchup back in January as the Lions made off with a 80-58 victory. Will SE Louisiana repeat their success, or do the Huskies have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

SE Louisiana has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Houston Chr..