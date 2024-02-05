Who's Playing

Incarnate Word Cardinals @ SE Louisiana Lions

Current Records: Incarnate Word 7-14, SE Louisiana 9-13

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the Incarnate Word Cardinals and the SE Louisiana Lions are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 5th at Pride Roofing University Center. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Last Saturday, the Cardinals had just enough and edged the Privateers out 82-80.

SE Louisiana proved they can win big on Monday (they won by 22) but on Saturday they proved they can win the close ones too. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Cowboys and snuck past 77-74. The victory made it back-to-back wins for SE Louisiana.

The Cardinals' victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-14. As for the Lions, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a massive bump to their 9-13 record this season.

Incarnate Word will be fighting an uphill battle on Monday as the experts have pegged them as the eight-point underdog. For those looking to play the spread, keep Incarnate Word's opponent in mind: they have a solid 5-1 record against the spread vs the Lions over their last six matchups.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, SE Louisiana is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. For those looking to play the spread, keep SE Louisiana's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 1-5 record against the spread vs the Cardinals over their last six matchups.

Odds

SE Louisiana is a big 8-point favorite against Incarnate Word, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

Series History

SE Louisiana has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Incarnate Word.