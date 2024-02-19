Who's Playing

Lamar Cardinals @ SE Louisiana Lions

Current Records: Lamar 14-11, SE Louisiana 12-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Lamar and the Lions are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2016, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Southland battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Pride Roofing University Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Lamar has not done well against the Privateers recently (they were 2-7 in their previous nine matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Cardinals blew past the Privateers 94-72. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 160-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Meanwhile, SE Louisiana had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9.8 points), and they went ahead and made it six on Saturday. They skirted past the Huskies 81-78.

The Cardinals' victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 14-11. As for the Lions, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-13 record this season.

Lamar is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Lamar in mind: they have a solid 15-7-1 record against the spread this season.

Lamar was able to grind out a solid win over the Lions in their previous matchup back in January, winning 74-64. The rematch might be a little tougher for Lamar since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

SE Louisiana is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Lamar, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

SE Louisiana and Lamar both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.