McNeese State Cowboys @ SE Louisiana Lions

Current Records: McNeese State 18-2, SE Louisiana 8-13

What to Know

SE Louisiana will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the McNeese State Cowboys will face off in a Southland battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Pride Roofing University Center. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15% better than the opposition, a fact SE Louisiana proved on Monday. Everything went their way against the Huskies as the Lions made off with a 80-58 win. The oddsmakers were on SE Louisiana's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Meanwhile, McNeese State entered their tilt with the Demons with 13 consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with 14. The Cowboys were the clear victor by a 89-65 margin over the Demons. McNeese State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won eight games by 19 points or more this season.

The Lions' victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-13. As for the Cowboys, their win was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 18-2.

SE Louisiana came up short against the Cowboys in their previous matchup back in January, falling 74-65. Will SE Louisiana have more luck at home instead of on the road?

McNeese State is a big 9.5-point favorite against SE Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 135 points.

SE Louisiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against McNeese State.