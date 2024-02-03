Who's Playing

McNeese State Cowboys @ SE Louisiana Lions

Current Records: McNeese State 18-2, SE Louisiana 8-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Pride Roofing University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana

Pride Roofing University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, SE Louisiana is heading back home. The SE Louisiana Lions and the McNeese State Cowboys will face off in a Southland battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pride Roofing University Center. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15% better than the opposition, a fact SE Louisiana proved on Monday. They blew past the Huskies 80-58. The oddsmakers were on SE Louisiana's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Meanwhile, McNeese State entered their tilt with Northwestern State with 13 consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with 14. The Cowboys were the clear victor by a 89-65 margin over the Demons. When it comes to teams that have lost (badly) to McNeese State, McNeese State is are in good company: they have won eight matches by 19 points or more this season.

The Lions' win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-13. As for the Cowboys, their win was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 18-2.

SE Louisiana came up short against McNeese State when the teams last played on January 13th, falling 74-65. Will SE Louisiana have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

SE Louisiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against McNeese State.