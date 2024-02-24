Who's Playing

New Orleans Privateers @ SE Louisiana Lions

Current Records: New Orleans 8-19, SE Louisiana 13-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Pride Roofing University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana

Pride Roofing University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the SE Louisiana Lions and the New Orleans Privateers are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on February 24th at Pride Roofing University Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

SE Louisiana unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak on Monday. They fell 77-72 to the Cardinals. SE Louisiana didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, New Orleans' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fourth straight defeat. They took a 89-77 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Colonels. New Orleans found out winning isn't easy when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent.

The Lions' defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 13-14. As for the Privateers, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost ten of their last 11 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-19 record this season.

SE Louisiana beat the Privateers 73-68 in their previous meeting back in January. Does SE Louisiana have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Privateers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

SE Louisiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.