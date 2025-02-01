Who's Playing

New Orleans Privateers @ SE Louisiana Lions

Current Records: New Orleans 4-17, SE Louisiana 12-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Pride Roofing University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana

Pride Roofing University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the SE Louisiana Lions and the New Orleans Privateers are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pride Roofing University Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

SE Louisiana is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering Houston Chr. just ended the team's six-game winning streak on Monday. They took a 70-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Huskies. The Lions didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, New Orleans' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight defeat. They took a hard 74-58 fall against Incarnate Word.

SE Louisiana's loss dropped their record down to 12-9. As for New Orleans, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-17.

Everything went SE Louisiana's way against New Orleans in their previous meeting on January 11th, as SE Louisiana made off with a 91-71 win. In that matchup, SE Louisiana amassed a halftime lead of 47-27, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Series History

SE Louisiana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.