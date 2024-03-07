Who's Playing

Nicholls State Colonels @ SE Louisiana Lions

Current Records: Nicholls State 17-13, SE Louisiana 15-15

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Pride Roofing University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana

Pride Roofing University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, SE Louisiana is heading back home. They and the Nicholls State Colonels will face off in a Southland battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Pride Roofing University Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Monday, the Lions didn't have too much trouble with the Cardinals on the road as they won 73-56.

Meanwhile, the Colonels earned a 68-62 win over the Demons on Monday. The win was just what Nicholls State needed coming off of a 83-62 defeat in their prior matchup.

The Lions are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten contests, which provided a nice bump to their 15-15 record this season. As for the Colonels, their win bumped their record up to 17-13.

SE Louisiana came up short against Nicholls State when the teams last played back in January, falling 66-61. Will SE Louisiana have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Nicholls State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against SE Louisiana.