Who's Playing
Nicholls State Colonels @ SE Louisiana Lions
Current Records: Nicholls State 17-13, SE Louisiana 15-15
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Pride Roofing University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $18.90
What to Know
After two games on the road, SE Louisiana is heading back home. They and the Nicholls State Colonels will face off in a Southland battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Pride Roofing University Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Last Monday, the Lions didn't have too much trouble with the Cardinals on the road as they won 73-56.
Meanwhile, the Colonels earned a 68-62 win over the Demons on Monday. The win was just what Nicholls State needed coming off of a 83-62 defeat in their prior matchup.
The Lions are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten contests, which provided a nice bump to their 15-15 record this season. As for the Colonels, their win bumped their record up to 17-13.
Going forward, SE Louisiana is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last three times they've played Nicholls State.
SE Louisiana came up short against Nicholls State in their previous matchup back in January, falling 66-61. Will SE Louisiana have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
SE Louisiana is a 3.5-point favorite against Nicholls State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 4-point favorite.
The over/under is 139.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Nicholls State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against SE Louisiana.
- Jan 09, 2024 - Nicholls State 66 vs. SE Louisiana 61
- Feb 11, 2023 - Nicholls State 88 vs. SE Louisiana 77
- Dec 15, 2022 - Nicholls State 88 vs. SE Louisiana 73
- Feb 26, 2022 - SE Louisiana 83 vs. Nicholls State 81
- Jan 22, 2022 - SE Louisiana 101 vs. Nicholls State 93
- Jan 08, 2022 - SE Louisiana 77 vs. Nicholls State 72
- Feb 13, 2021 - Nicholls State 86 vs. SE Louisiana 84
- Jan 09, 2021 - Nicholls State 87 vs. SE Louisiana 67
- Feb 15, 2020 - Nicholls State 81 vs. SE Louisiana 71
- Jan 11, 2020 - Nicholls State 69 vs. SE Louisiana 58