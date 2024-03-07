Who's Playing

Nicholls State Colonels @ SE Louisiana Lions

Current Records: Nicholls State 17-13, SE Louisiana 15-15

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, SE Louisiana is heading back home. They and the Nicholls State Colonels will face off in a Southland battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Pride Roofing University Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Monday, the Lions didn't have too much trouble with the Cardinals on the road as they won 73-56.

Meanwhile, the Colonels earned a 68-62 win over the Demons on Monday. The win was just what Nicholls State needed coming off of a 83-62 defeat in their prior matchup.

The Lions are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten contests, which provided a nice bump to their 15-15 record this season. As for the Colonels, their win bumped their record up to 17-13.

Going forward, SE Louisiana is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last three times they've played Nicholls State.

SE Louisiana came up short against Nicholls State in their previous matchup back in January, falling 66-61. Will SE Louisiana have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

SE Louisiana is a 3.5-point favorite against Nicholls State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Nicholls State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against SE Louisiana.