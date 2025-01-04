Who's Playing

TX A&M-CC Islanders @ SE Louisiana Lions

Current Records: TX A&M-CC 8-6, SE Louisiana 6-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Pride Roofing University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana

Pride Roofing University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

TX A&M-CC and SE Louisiana are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Southland battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pride Roofing University Center. The Islanders are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

TX A&M-CC will roll into the matchup after a wild two-game stretch: they only put up 51 points last Saturday, then bounced right back against Schreiner on Sunday. TX A&M-CC blew past Schreiner, posting a 103-44 win. The Islanders have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matches by 19 points or more this season.

TX A&M-CC was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Schreiner only posted six.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 96 points the game before, SE Louisiana faltered in their game on Monday. They were dealt a punishing 79-51 loss at the hands of McNeese. The contest marked the Lions' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

TX A&M-CC's victory bumped their record up to 8-6. As for SE Louisiana, they now have a losing record at 6-7.

TX A&M-CC was able to grind out a solid win over SE Louisiana when the teams last played back in March, winning 80-68. The rematch might be a little tougher for TX A&M-CC since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

SE Louisiana and TX A&M-CC both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.