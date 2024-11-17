Who's Playing

Chattanooga Mocs @ SE Missouri State Redhawks

Current Records: Chattanooga 1-3, SE Missouri State 1-2

When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The Chattanooga Mocs are taking a road trip to face off against the SE Missouri State Redhawks at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Show Me Center. The Mocs are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Chattanooga is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They came out on top against Morehead State by a score of 76-62 on Thursday. The win was some much needed relief for the Mocs as it spelled an end to their four-game losing streak dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, SE Missouri State humbled Crowleys with a 93-38 smackdown. With the Redhawks ahead 47-17 at the half, the match was all but over already.

SE Missouri State was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Chattanooga made their fans wait, but they finally earned their first win of the season to make their record 1-3. As for SE Missouri State, their victory (their first of the season) made their record 1-2.

Going forward, Chattanooga is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Chattanooga is playing as the favorites on the road, but their 0-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Chattanooga strolled past SE Missouri State in their previous matchup back in November of 2023 by a score of 72-56. The rematch might be a little tougher for Chattanooga since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Chattanooga is a big 7.5-point favorite against SE Missouri State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

SE Missouri State and Chattanooga both have 1 win in their last 2 games.