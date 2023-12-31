Who's Playing

Morehead State Eagles @ SE Missouri State Redhawks

Current Records: Morehead State 9-4, SE Missouri State 5-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:15 p.m. ET Where: Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Morehead State Eagles and the SE Missouri State Redhawks are set to tip at 4:15 p.m. ET on December 31st at Show Me Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Morehead State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 41 points or more this season. They steamrolled past the Eagles 101-39 at home. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 47-22.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but SE Missouri State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Friday. They skirted past the Screaming Eagles 93-91. The win was just what SE Missouri State needed coming off of a 85-64 loss in their prior contest.

The Eagles pushed their record up to 9-4 with that win, which was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.5 points per game. As for the Redhawks, their win bumped their record up to 5-8.

Morehead State came up short against SE Missouri State when the teams last played back in March, falling 65-58. Can Morehead State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Morehead State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against SE Missouri State.