Who's Playing
Morehead State Eagles @ SE Missouri State Redhawks
Current Records: Morehead State 9-4, SE Missouri State 5-8
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Morehead State Eagles and the SE Missouri State Redhawks are set to tip at 4:15 p.m. ET on December 31st at Show Me Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.
Morehead State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 41 points or more this season. They steamrolled past the Eagles 101-39 at home. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 47-22.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but SE Missouri State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Friday. They skirted past the Screaming Eagles 93-91. The win was just what SE Missouri State needed coming off of a 85-64 loss in their prior contest.
The Eagles pushed their record up to 9-4 with that win, which was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.5 points per game. As for the Redhawks, their win bumped their record up to 5-8.
Morehead State came up short against SE Missouri State when the teams last played back in March, falling 65-58. Can Morehead State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Morehead State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against SE Missouri State.
- Mar 03, 2023 - SE Missouri State 65 vs. Morehead State 58
- Feb 11, 2023 - Morehead State 65 vs. SE Missouri State 59
- Jan 14, 2023 - SE Missouri State 91 vs. Morehead State 86
- Feb 19, 2022 - SE Missouri State 92 vs. Morehead State 84
- Jan 27, 2022 - Morehead State 74 vs. SE Missouri State 73
- Mar 03, 2021 - Morehead State 61 vs. SE Missouri State 54
- Jan 21, 2021 - Morehead State 76 vs. SE Missouri State 65
- Jan 16, 2021 - Morehead State 64 vs. SE Missouri State 50
- Jan 30, 2020 - Morehead State 90 vs. SE Missouri State 74
- Jan 17, 2019 - Morehead State 73 vs. SE Missouri State 69