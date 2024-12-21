Who's Playing
SIUE Cougars @ SE Missouri State Redhawks
Current Records: SIUE 7-5, SE Missouri State 5-6
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 4:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the SE Missouri State Redhawks and the SIUE Cougars are set to tip at 4:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at Show Me Center. The Redhawks will be looking to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
On Thursday, SE Missouri State was able to grind out a solid victory over Eastern Illinois, taking the game 79-72.
Even though they won, SE Missouri State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Eastern Illinois pulled down 17.
Meanwhile, after soaring to 100 points the game before, SIUE faltered in their matchup on Thursday. They fell to Little Rock 60-56. The game marked the Cougars' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.
SE Missouri State's win bumped their record up to 5-6. As for SIUE, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-5.
SE Missouri State came up short against SIUE in their previous meeting back in February, falling 80-76. Will SE Missouri State have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
SE Missouri State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against SIUE.
- Feb 17, 2024 - SIUE 80 vs. SE Missouri State 76
- Jan 20, 2024 - SE Missouri State 52 vs. SIUE 47
- Feb 25, 2023 - SIUE 93 vs. SE Missouri State 78
- Dec 31, 2022 - SE Missouri State 82 vs. SIUE 73
- Feb 07, 2022 - SE Missouri State 76 vs. SIUE 47
- Jan 29, 2022 - SE Missouri State 85 vs. SIUE 77
- Feb 27, 2021 - SE Missouri State 69 vs. SIUE 63
- Jan 28, 2021 - SE Missouri State 64 vs. SIUE 62
- Feb 15, 2020 - SE Missouri State 75 vs. SIUE 71
- Jan 23, 2020 - SIUE 84 vs. SE Missouri State 65