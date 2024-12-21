Who's Playing

SIUE Cougars @ SE Missouri State Redhawks

Current Records: SIUE 7-5, SE Missouri State 5-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 4:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 4:45 p.m. ET Where: Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the SE Missouri State Redhawks and the SIUE Cougars are set to tip at 4:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at Show Me Center. The Redhawks will be looking to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

On Thursday, SE Missouri State was able to grind out a solid victory over Eastern Illinois, taking the game 79-72.

Even though they won, SE Missouri State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Eastern Illinois pulled down 17.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 100 points the game before, SIUE faltered in their matchup on Thursday. They fell to Little Rock 60-56. The game marked the Cougars' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

SE Missouri State's win bumped their record up to 5-6. As for SIUE, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-5.

SE Missouri State came up short against SIUE in their previous meeting back in February, falling 80-76. Will SE Missouri State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

SE Missouri State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against SIUE.