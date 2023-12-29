Who's Playing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles @ SE Missouri State Redhawks

Current Records: Southern Indiana 3-10, SE Missouri State 4-8

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the SE Missouri State Redhawks and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on December 29th at Show Me Center. The timing is sure in SE Missouri State's favor as the team sits on four straight wins at home while Southern Indiana has not had much luck on the away from home, with seven straight road losses.

Last Thursday, the Redhawks were the victim of a bruising 85-64 loss at the hands of the Redbirds.

Adam Larson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 16 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 26.6% worse than the opposition, a fact Southern Indiana found out the hard way on Friday. They took a serious blow against the Salukis, falling 81-50. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Southern Indiana has scored all season.

Even though they lost, Southern Indiana were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Redhawks' loss dropped their record down to 4-8. As for the Screaming Eagles, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-10 record this season.

Looking forward to Friday, SE Missouri State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites at home.

SE Missouri State was able to grind out a solid victory over Southern Indiana when the teams last played back in February, winning 85-80. Does SE Missouri State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Southern Indiana turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

SE Missouri State is a slight 2-point favorite against Southern Indiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Redhawks as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

Series History

SE Missouri State and Southern Indiana both have 1 win in their last 2 games.