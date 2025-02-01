Who's Playing

Tennessee State Tigers @ SE Missouri State Redhawks

Current Records: Tennessee State 9-12, SE Missouri State 11-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4:45 p.m. ET Where: Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the SE Missouri State Redhawks and the Tennessee State Tigers are set to tip at 4:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at Show Me Center. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

SE Missouri State will bounce into Saturday's game after (finally) beating UT Martin, who they had gone 1-9 against in their ten prior meetings. SE Missouri State walked away with a 90-79 victory over UT Martin on Thursday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Redhawks.

Even though they won, SE Missouri State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as UT Martin pulled down 11.

Meanwhile, Tennessee State waltzed into their match on Thursday with three straight wins... but they left with four. They skirted past the Trojans 72-70. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 142 point over/under.

SE Missouri State now has a winning record of 11-10. As for Tennessee State, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a massive bump to their 9-12 record this season.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: SE Missouri State hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.6 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Tennessee State, though, as they've been averaging 16.1. Given SE Missouri State's sizable advantage in that area, Tennessee State will need to find a way to close that gap.

SE Missouri State came out on top in a nail-biter against Tennessee State in their previous matchup on January 2nd, sneaking past 67-65. Will SE Missouri State repeat their success, or does Tennessee State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

SE Missouri State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Tennessee State.