Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois @ SE Missouri State

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 9-18; SE Missouri State 13-14

What to Know

The Eastern Illinois Panthers haven't won a game against the SE Missouri State Redhawks since Feb. 27 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. EIU and SE Missouri State will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8 p.m. ET at Show Me Center. The Panthers should still be riding high after a victory, while SE Missouri State will be looking to right the ship.

EIU had enough points to win and then some against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars on Saturday, taking their matchup 84-73.

Meanwhile, SE Missouri State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 65-59 to the Morehead State Eagles.

EIU is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Panthers' win brought them up to 9-18 while the Redhawks' loss pulled them down to 13-14. EIU is 4-4 after wins this year, and SE Missouri State is 4-9 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Redhawks are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Redhawks as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

SE Missouri State have won ten out of their last 15 games against Eastern Illinois.