Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois @ SE Missouri State

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 9-18; SE Missouri State 13-14

What to Know

The Eastern Illinois Panthers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the SE Missouri State Redhawks and are hoping to record their first victory since Feb. 27 of 2020. EIU is on the road again on Thursday and plays against SE Missouri State at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 16 at Show Me Center. The Panthers should still be feeling good after a win, while SE Missouri State will be looking to get back in the win column.

EIU had enough points to win and then some against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars this past Saturday, taking their matchup 84-73.

Meanwhile, SE Missouri State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 65-59 to the Morehead State Eagles.

EIU's win brought them up to 9-18 while the Redhawks' defeat pulled them down to 13-14. EIU is 4-4 after wins this season, and SE Missouri State is 4-9 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Series History

SE Missouri State have won ten out of their last 15 games against Eastern Illinois.