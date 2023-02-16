Who's Playing
Eastern Illinois @ SE Missouri State
Current Records: Eastern Illinois 9-18; SE Missouri State 13-14
What to Know
The Eastern Illinois Panthers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the SE Missouri State Redhawks and are hoping to record their first victory since Feb. 27 of 2020. EIU is on the road again on Thursday and plays against SE Missouri State at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 16 at Show Me Center. The Panthers should still be feeling good after a win, while SE Missouri State will be looking to get back in the win column.
EIU had enough points to win and then some against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars this past Saturday, taking their matchup 84-73.
Meanwhile, SE Missouri State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 65-59 to the Morehead State Eagles.
EIU's win brought them up to 9-18 while the Redhawks' defeat pulled them down to 13-14. EIU is 4-4 after wins this season, and SE Missouri State is 4-9 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri
Series History
SE Missouri State have won ten out of their last 15 games against Eastern Illinois.
- Jan 28, 2023 - SE Missouri State 79 vs. Eastern Illinois 68
- Feb 05, 2022 - SE Missouri State 63 vs. Eastern Illinois 56
- Jan 22, 2022 - SE Missouri State 87 vs. Eastern Illinois 58
- Feb 25, 2021 - SE Missouri State 94 vs. Eastern Illinois 88
- Jan 30, 2021 - SE Missouri State 75 vs. Eastern Illinois 44
- Feb 27, 2020 - Eastern Illinois 72 vs. SE Missouri State 70
- Jan 25, 2020 - Eastern Illinois 61 vs. SE Missouri State 59
- Feb 16, 2019 - SE Missouri State 88 vs. Eastern Illinois 79
- Jan 26, 2019 - SE Missouri State 64 vs. Eastern Illinois 59
- Feb 15, 2018 - SE Missouri State 80 vs. Eastern Illinois 73
- Jan 20, 2018 - SE Missouri State 86 vs. Eastern Illinois 74
- Feb 11, 2017 - Eastern Illinois 86 vs. SE Missouri State 80
- Jan 21, 2017 - SE Missouri State 83 vs. Eastern Illinois 71
- Feb 20, 2016 - Eastern Illinois 71 vs. SE Missouri State 68
- Feb 06, 2016 - Eastern Illinois 78 vs. SE Missouri State 69