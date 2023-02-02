Who's Playing

Little Rock @ SE Missouri State

Current Records: Little Rock 7-16; SE Missouri State 12-11

What to Know

The Little Rock Trojans will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Show Me Center at 8 p.m. ET Thursday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Trojans sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 91-89 win over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Saturday. It took 14 tries, but Little Rock can finally say that they have a victory on the road.

Meanwhile, the SE Missouri State Redhawks strolled past the Eastern Illinois Panthers with points to spare on Saturday, taking the matchup 79-68.

Little Rock is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought Little Rock up to 7-16 and SE Missouri State to 12-11. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Little Rock is stumbling into the contest with the 349th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 78.1 on average. The Redhawks have had an even harder time: they are 48th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 73.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Redhawks are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

SE Missouri State won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.