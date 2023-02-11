Who's Playing
Morehead State @ SE Missouri State
Current Records: Morehead State 16-10; SE Missouri State 13-13
What to Know
The SE Missouri State Redhawks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. SE Missouri State and the Morehead State Eagles will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Show Me Center. The Redhawks are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
SE Missouri State found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 85-65 punch to the gut against the Tennessee State Tigers on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Morehead State was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 72-68 to the Little Rock Trojans.
SE Missouri State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take SE Missouri State against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Redhawks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Redhawks as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Morehead State have won eight out of their last 12 games against SE Missouri State.
- Jan 14, 2023 - SE Missouri State 91 vs. Morehead State 86
- Feb 19, 2022 - SE Missouri State 92 vs. Morehead State 84
- Jan 27, 2022 - Morehead State 74 vs. SE Missouri State 73
- Mar 03, 2021 - Morehead State 61 vs. SE Missouri State 54
- Jan 21, 2021 - Morehead State 76 vs. SE Missouri State 65
- Jan 16, 2021 - Morehead State 64 vs. SE Missouri State 50
- Jan 30, 2020 - Morehead State 90 vs. SE Missouri State 74
- Jan 17, 2019 - Morehead State 73 vs. SE Missouri State 69
- Feb 08, 2018 - SE Missouri State 78 vs. Morehead State 62
- Jan 11, 2018 - SE Missouri State 78 vs. Morehead State 75
- Feb 04, 2017 - Morehead State 89 vs. SE Missouri State 81
- Jan 07, 2016 - Morehead State 96 vs. SE Missouri State 69