Who's Playing

Morehead State @ SE Missouri State

Current Records: Morehead State 16-10; SE Missouri State 13-13

What to Know

The SE Missouri State Redhawks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. SE Missouri State and the Morehead State Eagles will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Show Me Center. The Redhawks are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

SE Missouri State found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 85-65 punch to the gut against the Tennessee State Tigers on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Morehead State was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 72-68 to the Little Rock Trojans.

SE Missouri State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take SE Missouri State against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Redhawks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Redhawks as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Morehead State have won eight out of their last 12 games against SE Missouri State.