Who's Playing

SIU-Edwardsville @ SE Missouri State

Current Records: SIU-Edwardsville 10-4; SE Missouri State 5-9

What to Know

The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the SE Missouri State Redhawks and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 23 of 2020. SIU-Edwardsville and SE Missouri State will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Show Me Center. The Cougars will be strutting in after a victory while SE Missouri State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Thursday, SIU-Edwardsville wrapped up 2022 with a 64-51 victory over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

Meanwhile, SE Missouri State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 86-81 to the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

SE Missouri State's loss took them down to 5-9 while SIU-Edwardsville's win pulled them up to 10-4. We'll see if the Redhawks can steal SIU-Edwardsville's luck or if SIU-Edwardsville records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

SE Missouri State have won ten out of their last 14 games against SIU-Edwardsville.