Who's Playing

Southern Illinois @ SE Missouri State

Current Records: Southern Illinois 8-4; SE Missouri State 5-7

What to Know

The SE Missouri State Redhawks haven't won a contest against the Southern Illinois Salukis since Dec. 9 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. SE Missouri State will be home for the holidays to greet SIU at 7:30 p.m. ET at Show Me Center. The Salukis will be strutting in after a win while SE Missouri State will be stumbling in from a loss.

It's hard to picture a worse defeat than the 106-75 bruising that SE Missouri State suffered against the Iowa Hawkeyes this past Saturday. A silver lining for SE Missouri State was the play of guard Chris Harris, who had 19 points.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between SIU and the Chicago State Cougars last Friday was still a pretty decisive one as SIU wrapped it up with a 63-52 victory at home. SIU relied on the efforts of guard Lance Jones, who had 19 points, and forward Marcus Domask, who had 17 points in addition to eight boards.

SE Missouri State is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Now might not be the best time to take SE Missouri State against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

The Redhawks suffered a grim 80-55 defeat to the Salukis when the two teams previously met in December of last year. Maybe SE Missouri State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Salukis are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Redhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Southern Illinois have won five out of their last six games against SE Missouri State.