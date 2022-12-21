Who's Playing

Southern Illinois @ SE Missouri State

Current Records: Southern Illinois 8-4; SE Missouri State 5-7

What to Know

The SE Missouri State Redhawks haven't won a matchup against the Southern Illinois Salukis since Dec. 9 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. The Redhawks will be home for the holidays to greet SIU at 7:30 p.m. ET at Show Me Center. The Salukis will be strutting in after a victory while SE Missouri State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

SE Missouri State took a serious blow against the Iowa Hawkeyes this past Saturday, falling 106-75. SE Missouri State's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Chris Harris, who had 19 points.

Meanwhile, SIU didn't have too much trouble with the Chicago State Cougars at home this past Friday as they won 63-52. SIU relied on the efforts of guard Lance Jones, who had 19 points, and forward Marcus Domask, who had 17 points in addition to eight boards.

The Redhawks found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 80-55 punch to the gut against the Salukis when the two teams previously met in December of last year. Maybe SE Missouri State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Southern Illinois have won five out of their last six games against SE Missouri State.