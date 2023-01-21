Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech @ SE Missouri State

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 9-11; SE Missouri State 9-11

What to Know

Get ready for an Ohio Valley battle as the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and the SE Missouri State Redhawks will face off at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Show Me Center. If the game is anything like Tennessee Tech's 98-94 victory from their previous meeting in February of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

It was a close one, but on Thursday the Golden Eagles sidestepped the Little Rock Trojans for a 77-75 win.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for SE Missouri State as they lost 80-60 to the UT Martin Skyhawks on Thursday.

Tennessee Tech is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

Tennessee Tech's win brought them up to 9-11 while SE Missouri State's defeat pulled them down to an identical 9-11. The Golden Eagles are 5-3 after wins this year, and the Redhawks are 3-7 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Redhawks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Redhawks slightly, as the game opened with the Redhawks as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tennessee Tech have won six out of their last nine games against SE Missouri State.