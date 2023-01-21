Who's Playing
Tennessee Tech @ SE Missouri State
Current Records: Tennessee Tech 9-11; SE Missouri State 9-11
What to Know
Get ready for an Ohio Valley battle as the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and the SE Missouri State Redhawks will face off at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Show Me Center. If the game is anything like Tennessee Tech's 98-94 victory from their previous meeting in February of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
It was a close one, but on Thursday the Golden Eagles sidestepped the Little Rock Trojans for a 77-75 win.
Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for SE Missouri State as they lost 80-60 to the UT Martin Skyhawks on Thursday.
Tennessee Tech is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.
Tennessee Tech's win brought them up to 9-11 while SE Missouri State's defeat pulled them down to an identical 9-11. The Golden Eagles are 5-3 after wins this year, and the Redhawks are 3-7 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Redhawks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Redhawks slightly, as the game opened with the Redhawks as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Tennessee Tech have won six out of their last nine games against SE Missouri State.
- Feb 17, 2022 - Tennessee Tech 98 vs. SE Missouri State 94
- Feb 04, 2021 - SE Missouri State 68 vs. Tennessee Tech 64
- Dec 30, 2020 - Tennessee Tech 72 vs. SE Missouri State 63
- Feb 22, 2020 - Tennessee Tech 71 vs. SE Missouri State 62
- Feb 08, 2020 - Tennessee Tech 62 vs. SE Missouri State 60
- Feb 07, 2019 - SE Missouri State 71 vs. Tennessee Tech 66
- Jan 25, 2018 - Tennessee Tech 76 vs. SE Missouri State 65
- Jan 10, 2017 - SE Missouri State 83 vs. Tennessee Tech 78
- Jan 16, 2016 - Tennessee Tech 91 vs. SE Missouri State 55