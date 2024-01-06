Who's Playing
Cal Baptist Lancers @ Seattle Redhawks
Current Records: Cal Baptist 8-6, Seattle 9-5
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington
What to Know
We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Cal Baptist Lancers and the Seattle Redhawks are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Redhawk Center.
On Thursday, the Lancers opened the new year with a less-than-successful 65-58 loss to the Wolverines. Cal Baptist has struggled against Utah Valley recently, as their match on Thursday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.
Meanwhile, Seattle waltzed into their match Thursday with two straight wins but they left with three. They took down the Trailblazers 70-53.
The Lancers have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-6 record this season. As for the Redhawks, their victory bumped their record up to 9-5.
Saturday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Cal Baptist have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Seattle struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Cal Baptist took their victory against Seattle in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 by a conclusive 84-63. The rematch might be a little tougher for Cal Baptist since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Seattle has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cal Baptist.
- Feb 15, 2023 - Cal Baptist 84 vs. Seattle 63
- Dec 31, 2022 - Seattle 71 vs. Cal Baptist 65
- Feb 19, 2022 - Seattle 67 vs. Cal Baptist 64
- Jan 17, 2022 - Seattle 92 vs. Cal Baptist 85
- Mar 11, 2021 - Seattle 83 vs. Cal Baptist 66
- Mar 06, 2021 - Cal Baptist 79 vs. Seattle 76
- Mar 05, 2021 - Seattle 80 vs. Cal Baptist 79
- Feb 29, 2020 - Cal Baptist 88 vs. Seattle 87
- Feb 01, 2020 - Cal Baptist 72 vs. Seattle 65
- Feb 28, 2019 - Seattle 67 vs. Cal Baptist 65