Cal Baptist Lancers @ Seattle Redhawks

Current Records: Cal Baptist 8-6, Seattle 9-5

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Cal Baptist Lancers and the Seattle Redhawks are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Redhawk Center.

On Thursday, the Lancers opened the new year with a less-than-successful 65-58 loss to the Wolverines. Cal Baptist has struggled against Utah Valley recently, as their match on Thursday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Seattle waltzed into their match Thursday with two straight wins but they left with three. They took down the Trailblazers 70-53.

The Lancers have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-6 record this season. As for the Redhawks, their victory bumped their record up to 9-5.

Saturday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Cal Baptist have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Seattle struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Cal Baptist took their victory against Seattle in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 by a conclusive 84-63. The rematch might be a little tougher for Cal Baptist since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Seattle has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cal Baptist.