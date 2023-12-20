Who's Playing

La. Tech Bulldogs @ Seattle Redhawks

Current Records: La. Tech 9-3, Seattle 6-5

What to Know

The Seattle Redhawks will be home for the holidays to greet the La. Tech Bulldogs at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Redhawk Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Seattle fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Washington on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 100-99 to the Huskies. Seattle has struggled against Washington recently, as their match on Sunday was their ninth consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their defeat, Seattle saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Paris Dawson, who scored 16 points, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Dawson has scored all season. Alex Schumacher was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with eight assists.

Even though they lost, Seattle were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, La. Tech's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They lost 75-74 to the Billikens on a last-minute jump shot From Terrence Hargrove Jr. La. Tech didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite their loss, La. Tech saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Daniel Batcho, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 13 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Batcho has scored all season. Less helpful for La. Tech was Sean Newman Jr.'s abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Redhawks' defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-5. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Seattle hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.7 points per game. However, it's not like La. Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking forward, Seattle is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Seattle is expected to win, but their 2-5 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Seattle is a slight 1.5-point favorite against La. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Redhawks as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 134.5 points.

