Montana State Bobcats @ Seattle Redhawks

Current Records: Montana State 1-0, Seattle 1-0

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington

The Montana State Bobcats will head out on the road to face off against the Seattle Redhawks at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Redhawk Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Montana State took care of business in their home opener on Monday (and then some). They blew past the Eagles, posting a 103-63 victory at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, as Montana State did.

Meanwhile, the Redhawks earned a 71-60 victory over the Panthers on Wednesday.

The Bobcats' win bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Redhawks, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 1-0.