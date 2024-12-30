Who's Playing

Nicholls Colonels @ Seattle Redhawks

Current Records: Nicholls 7-5, Seattle 5-8

How To Watch

What to Know

The Nicholls Colonels and the Seattle Redhawks will round out the year against one another at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday at at Redhawk Center. The Colonels are expected to lose this one by 8.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Nicholls is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering Gonzaga just ended the team's five-game winning streak two weeks ago. They took a serious blow against the Bulldogs, falling 102-72.

Despite their defeat, Nicholls saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Byron Ireland, who posted 16 points plus six assists and four steals, was perhaps the best of all. That's the most assists Ireland has posted since back in March.

Meanwhile, Seattle hadn't done well against Washington recently (they were 0-9 in their previous nine matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Monday. Seattle walked away with a 79-70 win over Washington.

Seattle can attribute much of their success to Matthew-Alexander Moncreiffe, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 16 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of John Christofilis, who had 21 points.

Nicholls' loss dropped their record down to 7-5. As for Seattle, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 5-8.

While only Seattle took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, Seattle is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: Nicholls is a solid 4-1 against the spread when playing on the road.

Nicholls came up short against Seattle in their previous matchup back in December of 2017, falling 95-89. Can Nicholls avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Seattle is a big 8.5-point favorite against Nicholls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Redhawks as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

Seattle won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.