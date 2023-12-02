Who's Playing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds @ Seattle Redhawks

Current Records: Southern Utah 2-4, Seattle 4-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Seattle Redhawks and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on December 2nd at Redhawk Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

On Wednesday, the Redhawks couldn't handle the Wolverines and fell 78-72.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make nine fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Southern Utah found out the hard way on Wednesday. They were the victim of a bruising 91-66 defeat at the hands of the Lancers.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 4-3.

Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Seattle have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Utah struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Seattle took their victory against Southern Utah in their previous meeting back in January by a conclusive 81-60. Does Seattle have another victory up their sleeve, or will Southern Utah turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Seattle has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Southern Utah.