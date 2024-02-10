Who's Playing

Tarleton State Texans @ Seattle Redhawks

Current Records: Tarleton State 16-7, Seattle 14-9

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Tarleton State Texans and the Seattle Redhawks are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Redhawk Center. Seattle is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Tarleton State in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Tarleton State came tearing into Thursday's matchup with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10.7 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Wolverines by a score of 72-61. That's two games straight that Tarleton State has won by exactly 11 points.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 25.2% better than the opposition, a fact Seattle proved on Thursday. They put the hurt on the Wildcats with a sharp 75-52 win. The win made it back-to-back wins for Seattle.

The Texans are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 16-7 record this season. As for the Redhawks, their victory was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-9.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward to Saturday, Seattle is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 13-9 and Tarleton State is 7-4.

Tarleton State suffered a grim 67-47 defeat to the Redhawks when the teams last played back in January of 2023. Can Tarleton State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Seattle is a big 7.5-point favorite against Tarleton State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

Series History

Seattle has won both of the games they've played against Tarleton State in the last 2 years.