Who's Playing

Abilene Christian @ Seattle

Current Records: Abilene Christian 11-11; Seattle 16-6

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Abilene Christian Wildcats will be on the road. Abilene Christian and the Seattle Redhawks will face off in a WAC battle at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Climate Pledge Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Seattle winning the first 72-62 and the Wildcats taking the second 78-76.

The Utah Tech Trailblazers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Abilene Christian proved too difficult a challenge. Abilene Christian secured an 81-76 W over Utah Tech.

Meanwhile, the contest between the Redhawks and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Seattle falling 79-65.

Abilene Christian is expected to lose this next one by 6. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-5 ATS when expected to lose.

Abilene Christian came out on top in a nail-biter against Seattle when the two teams previously met in March of last year, sneaking past 78-76. Abilene Christian's win shoved Seattle out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $44.44

Odds

The Redhawks are a solid 6-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Redhawks slightly, as the game opened with the Redhawks as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Seattle and Abilene Christian both have one win in their last two games.